Moneycontrol Pro and Espresso present Super25 3.0 with Nataraj Malvade on 'Market Profile Intraday Technique'

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world are expected to share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on May 2-30 from 8pm to 10pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event ends on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:



25 Amazing Speakers



25 Creative Sessions



25 Days of Action

Nataraj Malavade is a rule-based intraday and swing trader and a passionate trainer trying to help budding traders to find their trading edge. Trained over 500-plus traders in online and classroom programs. I believe a disciplined mindset and impeccable execution are the holy grail of trading.

Nataraj Malavade has been actively investing and trading in Indian markets since 2013. "I use price action, market profile and options delta neutral concepts to analyse and opt for my intraday and swing trades," he said.

Malavade has published his book, Mastermind of Day Trading, which talks about how to succeed in day trading by adopting rule-based techniques of market profile, price action and money management.

The speakers for the event are Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa, Kirubakaran Rajendran, NS Fidai, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary, Geethanand Reddy, Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen & Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 25 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 85 percent discounted price of Rs 999 (Rs 40 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at Rs 7000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Anniversary Offer. This is a limited period offer.

Click here and be a Pro!