Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Wednesday, 11th May, at 8 pm, with Brijesh Bhatia on “Level- Up your Trading Style with Fibonacci”

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge in retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 2nd-30th May, 2022, 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

-25 Amazing Speakers

-25 Creative Sessions

-25 Days of Action

In this ninth Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Brijesh Bhatia, Equitymaster Research Private Limited, on “Level- Up your Trading Style with Fibonacci” session.

Brijesh Bhatia is working as Senior Research Analyst & Editor at Equitymaster Research Private Limited.

Prior to Equitymaster, he had worked as Head of Research at Dealmoney Securities Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Broking Ltd, Asit C Mehta Inv Int Ltd, UTI Securities and LKP.

He appeared as an expert analyst on various business news channels to share his views on markets. Apart from media, he has been a speaker at various domestic and international trading events like Association of Technical Market Analysts, Traders Carnival and Definedge Technical Analysis events.

He has an edge over technical analysis patterns like Harmonics, Wyckoff, Kagi and Heikin Ashi and shares his analysis on blog and Twitter. He has coached more than 500 candidates on Technical Analysis from basics to advanced level.

This webinar includes-



- Trading and Investing are two sides of coins with one motive - multiplying the coins. But to multiple your money, you need to level up your skills and conviction.



- In trading, the time and levels play a key important role and to get it right, you need the right strategy.



- Being a reversal trader for years, catching the falling knife is my forte. And I will share my secret tool, Fibonacci, with you in this conference.



- In this session, you can master implementation of Fibonacci Levels and Fibonacci Time Cycles to find the right level and right time to enter and exit your trades.



- The tools like Fibonacci Retracement & Projection, Fibonacci Time Cycle and Fibonacci Circle will be explained for your profitable journey.

