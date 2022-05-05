Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Thursday, 5th May, at 8 pm, with Ashok Devanampriya on “Price Actioned Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Trading”.

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.



In this fourth Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Ashok Devanampriya, CEO, Cautilya Capital, on “Price Actioned Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Trading” session.

Mr. Ashok Devanampriya is the Founder director of Cautilya Capital. He is a Techno Fundamental Investor, Positional Price Action Trader, GANN Practitioner & an Intraday Algo Trader. He preaches the concept of Techno Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets. He has been a Gann practitioner and working on Algo models to be built on Gann methods. He uses price action methods along with Gann levels for positional trading. He is also an algorithmic trader in the Indian derivative market. His robots run automatically without any manual intervention in the intraday setups.

Before the idea of Entrepreneurship caught his thoughts, he was associated with many global MNCs like SAP, TOYOTA & i2. He has 15+ years of experience in the areas of Investment banking, Equity portfolio management, SAP for Banking, SAP for Finance, SAP Supply Chain management, SAP FICO, Business consulting. He has delivered many complex projects in the Investment banking, automotive, consumer electronics, Life Sciences, Oil & Gas, & FMCG industries across North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Japan regions.

Ashok holds a bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from P.E.S. Institute of Technology in Bangalore, India & an MBA in Strategic Planning from Edinburgh University Business School - United Kingdom. He got his specialization in Effective Asset Management from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The other speakers for the event are Kirubakaran Rajendran, N.S Fidai, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary, Geethanand Reddy, Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen, Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade & Gaurav Bissa.

The series of 25 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 85 percent discounted price of Rs 999 (Rs 40 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at Rs 7,000.

