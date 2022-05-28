Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Saturday, 28th May, at 8 pm, with Parveen on “Unique Positional / Swing Trading Techniques Using Techno-Funda Way.”

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

-25 Amazing Speakers

-25 Creative Sessions

-25 Days of Action

In this twenty-fourth Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Parveen, Unique Positional / Swing Trading Techniques Using Techno-Funda Way” session.

Parveen Kumar comes with 9 years of experience in financial markets. He is a trainer by profession & actively involved in financial markets. He is a techno-funda trader & contrarian investor especially known for his market research & market psychology. He took many sessions on fundamental & technical analysis with reputed institutions.

The Webinar includes:

-Tools for research & stock selection

-Stock selection process

-Entry Triggers

-Exit Triggers

-Allocation of stocks

The other speakers for the event are Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa, Kirubakaran Rajendran, NS Fidai, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy Iyer, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary, Geethanand Reddy, Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar,E. Rama Krishna,Balaji ,Rishikesh Singh,Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara ,Aseem Singhal & Arun N.

