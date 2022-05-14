English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Saturday, 14th May, at 8 pm, with Rajesh Sriwastava on “Data confluence- Peruse Derivative & Non Derivative Data- We Will Prevail”

    In the twelfth webinar on Stock Trading Online Conference, we are joined by Rajesh Sriwastava, Professional Trader. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Saturday, 14th May.

    May 14, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

    Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:

    Close

    Related stories

    - 25 Amazing Speakers

    - 25 Creative Sessions

    - 25 Days of Action

    In this twelfth Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Rajesh Shriwastava, Professional Trader, on “Data confluence- Peruse Derivative & Non Derivative Data- We Will Prevail” session.

    Mr Rajesh Sriwastava is having 20 years of trading experience, mostly trade based on Open interest in future and options.

    The Webinar includes:

    • Over the last few months FIIs are selling relentlessly however market performance are still intact, how is that possible?? Our DIIs Saved us!!!!

    • As we know DIIs are largely operating in cash segment, with the changing time it’s imperative to keep and eye on non-derivative data even for the stocks which are traded into derivative segment, in this session we will learn how to make a “conflux” of derivative and non-derivative data to pick winning trades

    The other speakers for the event are Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen, Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa & Kirubakaran Rajendran, NS Fidai, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy Iyer, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary & Geethanand Reddy.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda.

    The series of 25 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 85 percent discounted price of Rs 999 (Rs 40 per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at Rs 7000.

    To book your seat, click here

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

    Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Anniversary Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #espresso #Moneycontrol Pro
    first published: May 14, 2022 10:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.