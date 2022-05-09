English
    Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Monday, 9th May, at 8 pm, with Gurumoorthy Iyer on “3FA High Probability Trades”

    In the seventh webinar on Stock Trading Online Conference, we are joined by Gurumoorthy Iyer, Trader, Trainer and Serial Entrepreneur. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Monday, 9th May.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

    Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

    An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:

    • 25 Amazing Speakers

    • 25 Creative Sessions

    • 25 Days of Action


    In this seventh Super25 3.0 webinar, watch  Gurumoorthy Iyer, Trader, Trainer and Serial Entrepreneur, on “3FA High Probability trades” session.

    Gurumoorthy P Iyer – popularly known as Guru – Alchemist is into trading since 1991. Failure of Failures – he has failed MOST only to find many a EUREKA moments of discoveries – all his concepts are Unique, simple, effective, executable and scalable. He trains on High Probability Trade setups and his tactics have LEAST risk to best reward and his hedged – His delta neutral strategies like Golden Butterfly, Always on and BN Weekly expiry strategies are scalable with 3-7% monthly return on investment. Till he has trained more than 2000 people and his USP is training in live markets.

    This webinar includes-

    • 3FA - Three Factor Authentication - here we use combination of Price, Volume and Trend / Momentum indicators to zero in on high probability trade setups with least risk to best reward.

    • Will be training on how to use PVT, ATR, RSI along with the Price charts

    The other speakers for the event are Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary, Geethanand Reddy, Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen, Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa & Kirubakaran Rajendran, NS Fidai & Gautam Shah.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda.

    The series of 25 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 85 percent discounted price of Rs 999 (Rs 40 per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at Rs 7000.

    To book your seat, click here

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Pro #Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso
    first published: May 9, 2022 03:42 pm
