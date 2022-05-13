Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Friday, 13th May, at 8 pm, with Geethanand Reddy on “Option Buying - A Calculated Risk”

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

- 25 Creative Sessions

- 25 Days of Action

-25 Amazing Speakers

In this eleventh Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Geethanand Reddy, Professional Trader, on “Option Buying - A Calculated Risk” session.

Geethanand is the co-founder of AISMART SOLUTIONS Pvt. Ltd . He is a derivative trader who is leveraging power of A.I in derivative trading. He developed a proprietary tool called Alpha Hedge. Alpha Hedge is one of the best electronic brain which can think on it's own to minimize risk, maximize the profits of option portfolios.

-Option buying is a risky thing it's a myth.

- Risk involved in everything. If you know how to take a calculated risk you can win in the war of options trading.

- A low margin game for a high Return on investment with examples.

The other speakers for the event are Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen, Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa & Kirubakaran Rajendran, NS Fidai, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy Iyer, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia & Ankit Chaudhary.

The series of 25 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 85 percent discounted price of Rs 999 (Rs 40 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at Rs 7000.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Anniversary Offer. This is a limited period offer.





