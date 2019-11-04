App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 100,000

Moneycontrol Pro (which works as an in-app purchase and is also available on non-app platforms) offers subscribers curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, part of the Network18 Group, has crossed an active subscriber base of 100,000. We are truly overwhelmed by this enthusiastic response, which is a re-affirmation of the quality and credibility of content provided by Moneycontrol.


As part of our efforts to constantly add new features to the offering, we are starting today a series called LifeHacks, that offers readers vital tips to help live, work — and play better. Do you have a problem that can be life-hacked? You can write about it to us at mcstartups@nw18.com.


For those new to the story, Moneycontrol Pro helps the discerning investor in cutting through an information overload and provides not just actionable investment ideas, but also other elements that go into making an informed decision.


Our editors parse news, trends and data to bring you daily insights and opinion for you to stay on top of the game.


We write on the economy, business, politics and policy and more importantly, add value by writing on the intersection of these topics.


To subscribe, log on to www.moneycontrol.com or the Moneycontrol app. Currently, you can buy a Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription for Rs 289 only using the COUPON CODE: DIWALI. This offer expires on 7 November 2019.


Features of Moneycontrol Pro


  • On the mobile app, Pro subscribers get an ad-free experience which promises more room for data on the mobile screen with faster load times. Stock prices are also refreshed faster on the app.

  • Investment ideas from our in-house equity research team and technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts

  • Sharp commentary and opinion that will decode the news across markets, politics, policy and business.

  • Exclusive access to blogs written by high net worth individuals (HNIs) and market gurus, whose life and market lessons we would all love to emulate and help us make better investment decisions.

  • Pro subscribers will also be able to participate in periodic chats with market experts and editors, and also correspond through emails.



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 05:28 pm

