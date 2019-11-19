Moneycontrol PF podcast | The art and science of fund management

You may have heard of different fund management styles, for example, there's value vs growth, top down or bottom up, buy and hold etc. But the fact remains that each fund manager has his/her individual style that defines their stock selection and fund management.

This happens in a market that is completely unpredictable, and in mutual fund schemes where investors are free to come and go as they please. So, how do these fund managers reconcile their own style with whimsical markets and flexible investors?

In this episode of Moneycontrol PF Podcast, Mrinal Singh of ICICI Prudential AMC talks about the nuances of fund management that make it an art superimposed on established norms.