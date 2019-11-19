App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol PF podcast | The art and science of fund management

Mrinal Singh of ICICI Prudential AMC talks about the nuances of fund management that make it an art superimposed on established norms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

You may have heard of different fund management styles, for example, there's value vs growth, top down or bottom up, buy and hold etc. But the fact remains that each fund manager has his/her individual style that defines their stock selection and fund management.

This happens in a market that is completely unpredictable, and in mutual fund schemes where investors are free to come and go as they please. So, how do these fund managers reconcile their own style with whimsical markets and flexible investors?

Close

In this episode of Moneycontrol PF Podcast, Mrinal Singh of ICICI Prudential AMC talks about the nuances of fund management that make it an art superimposed on established norms.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #fund managers #Moneycontrol PF podcast #Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.