Moneycontrol partners with Lattice, the annual business conclave by IIM-Calcutta’s MBAEx program

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, it is heading into a dynamic and fast-changing world. With global orders and hierarchies being rewritten every day by forces out of her control, balancing these uncertainties on her way forward becomes challenging. But as with most uncertainties in life, they also bring with them opportunities. Only by skilfully navigating these uncertainties and embracing these disruptions can India chart a course towards the next 75 years of prosperity.

Building on this topical relevance and embracing the call of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, through the 14th edition of its Nationally renowned annual business conclave ‘Lattice,’ being organised by the students of the 16th batch of the MBAEx program, will be hosting a discussion on the topic ‘India @ 75: Navigating Global uncertainties and Embracing Disruptions’ on the 20th of August 2022.

Lattice will bring together industry stalwarts and leading entrepreneurs from various domains on the same stage. The event will be spread over two parts: A series of Leadership Talks by the industry veterans who will share insights on the effect of uncertainties on their industries and the path towards navigating them.

The Leadership Talk series will be followed by a panel discussion by some of the country's brightest Entrepreneurs and Technology leaders, who will be talking about ‘New Initiatives for A New India.’

Some of the confirmed guests include:

1. Dip Kishore Sen, Whole-time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President, L&T

2. Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO, Exide Industries

3. Ambarish Dasgupta, Senior Partner Intueri Consulting LLP

4. Kaushik Roy, President Brand Strategy & Marketing, Reliance Industries Limited

5. Sayandeb Banerjee, Co-founder & CEO, The Math Company

6. Rajat Deshpande, Co-Founder, Finbox

7. Aditya Uttaravalli, Founder, Fleek

8. Bharat Jain, Shell

9. Kanishka Roy, Digital Transformation Consultant, Tata Projects

Lattice will also have a fun element to it through a Business Quiz competition, ‘Jigyasa’ hosted by Mr. Subroto Das, Tata Crucible National Quiz Champion. The event will also be attended by the distinguished faculty of IIM Calcutta, and the students on campus, making it a rich melting pot for sharing ideas between academia and industry.

This year, the event is proudly sponsored by VC Now, Finbox, State Bank of India, and Moneycontrol, which will also be the Media Partner for the Lattice event.