you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol on the Road: Daman declared ODF in 2018, but public toilets still a rarity

This initiative is meant to understand the pulse of local businesses and their assessment of government policies

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
India is voting to elect its 17th Lok Sabha. Two phases of polling have been held while five are still to go. The results are scheduled to be declared on May 23.

Moneycontrol correspondent M Saraswathy is on a 1,300-km journey via road from Mumbai to Bhopal via Daman, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhilwara, Guna and Itarsi. The idea behind this initiative is to understand the pulse of the local businesses and their assessment of government policies. It is a report card through the eyes of local entrepreneurs and farm owners.

This is a diary of her experiences as she traverses through different regions:

Day 1 - April 22

12.42 pm: At first glance, Daman — touted as a tourist destination — seems to be missing one important sanitation facility: public toilets. Be it the shopping areas or the roads to the beach, toilets are either missing or non-functional. While the Daman & Diu waste management and sanitation policy 2018 stated that the Union Territory has been declared open-defecation free, the reverse is true.

A public toilet in Daman

Not only does the beach front have inadequate toilet facilities, a problem especially for female tourists, the few constructed have been poorly maintained. Government figures show that 675 and 3,003 toilets have been constructed in urban and rural Daman respectively, under the Swachh Bharat Mission. At least 20 percent of those are unsanitory. The actual figures of unusable toilets, locals state, are 40-45 percent of these units.

9.48 am: Poll-bound Daman wears a deserted look with most bars shut till 6 pm on April 23. The Union Territory goes to polls on Tuesday. While incumbent MP Lalubhai Patel has been nominated by the BJP for the third time in a row, local party workers said they were unhappy over other faces not being given a chance. A local party worker said the fight will be a close call this year, with Congress re-fielding Ketan Patel and BSP fielding Bhavesh Patel. Infrastructure development has been a key area of focus in this region, though local businessmen have opposed widening of roads that will lead to demolition of roadside eateries and wine shops.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #Business #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MC on the Road #Politics

