Catch Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani and MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra live on Moneycontrol Masterclass at 5 pm tomorrow

At least half a dozen Indian internet brands are likely to go public in the coming months. These include the IPOs of unicorns like food-delivery app Zomato, cosmetics retailer Nykaa, logistics firm Delhivery and insurance marketplace Policybazaar. These four have a combined valuation of Rs 134,000 crore. Other potential IPOs on the horizon include software giants Freshworks, Flipkart, PepperFry, Paytm and Byju’s.

Technology stocks command the richest valuations and produce massive profits in the US and China. Indian startups have also attracted huge investment over the years. The success of a startup is measured by high valuation and pace of growth. In India, these IPOs will decide the financial sustainability of the startup ecosystem. How retail investors lap up the shares will indicate how robust the startup ecosystem really is.

Internet companies going public is very different from consumer or pharma companies doing so. Barring Nykaa, none of the four proposed IPO candidates is profitable yet. The viability of India's 'new economy' is at stake.

So, can these IPOs lead to more capital inflows into private markets? What are the lessons for founders when transitioning from a startup to a listed company? Will focus now shift to profitability?

In the third episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, we will be asking these questions and more to two of India's most respected Internet entrepreneurs - Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani and MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra. Both Bhikchandani and Kalra had founded Internet companies in an era that was starkly different from what it is today. Yet, they managed to grow, scale and successfully list their companies in both India and the US.

