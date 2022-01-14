business Moneycontrol masterclass Ep 21: Omicron vaccines & protection As we grapple with the third wave of Covid-19, lawmakers are debating the measures needed to curb the highly contagious Omicron variant. Weekend curfews and enforced work from home could prove successful, but has India moved slowly in giving booster shots? How can you protect your loved ones, especially children? On the 21st episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, three of India's top doctors explain the facts around the Omicron wave.