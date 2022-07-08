Moneycontrol LIVE: TCS Q1 Results | Decoding the numbers, management commentary and future outlook

TCS will kick start the earnings season for the financial year 2023. The company is expected to report a consolidated revenue growth of 15-16 percent on-year and 4-5 percent on-quarter for the first quarter ended June 2022. It may record consolidated revenues of Rs 55,600 crore for the quarter. Experts expect the dollar revenues for the company to grow by close to 11 percent on-year and near 2 percent sequentially while constant currency revenues are expected to grow by 3.5 percent sequentially. Watch the detailed analysis of Q1 numbers and management commentary here.