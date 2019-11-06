Moneycontrol launches Easybiz: A new tool for SME business owners

Keeping in mind the difficult times that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are facing as the nation continues to move towards digitization, Moneycontrol has launched a new service, 'Easybiz'.

In the current market scenario, SMEs need to have an access to their business information at all times. However, in order to access this, they need to digitize their operations so that they can submit data online.

Despite the rapid proliferation of digitization, many SMEs have still not digitized their business. Moneycontrol’s primary objective is to help the SME Business owners adopt the digital initiatives of the government and become competitive through improved ease of doing business.This is where Easybiz is playing a major role in creating an SME corner that enables them to overcome any challenges that they may face.

By digitizing their business operations via Easybiz, SMEs can now also file GST-related documents through this tool, and with their consent, pass business data to financiers wishing to do receivable financing.

In addition to this, the tool also offers a helping hand in customer data management. By letting businesses manage and group their data centrally, there shall now be no room for manual error that indirectly improves efficiency of doing business.

The Invoicing and recurring billing function allows businesses to create custom invoices without worrying about sending late invoices. The platform is integrated with IRIS GST, one of the leading GST Suvidha providers (GSPs), via a single sign-on mechanism. This will enable businesses to now file their GST returns from within the platform itself using the receivables and payables data without leaving the platform.

Not only limiting itself to GST-related filing, Easybiz keeps its users up-to-date with updated articles that contain the latest news and videos on the recent happenings around the globe.

It educates users with educational and useful case studies and white papers. The tool will enable the user to keep track of the upcoming GST council meets, government notices and key MSME event listings. SMEs will gain an added advantage as they can now experience monthly chats with vertical experts on diverse topics. Easybiz ensures a two-way communication, the two provides responses to the queries that are answered by tax consultants and industry experts.

Gautam Shelar, Business Head – Moneycontrol remarks, “We, at Moneycontrol, are on the constant lookout to provide an enhanced service to all the businesses out there. With the introduction of Easybiz we are covering another sector, the SMEs. Sectors are still adapting to the process of digitization and we, as a market leader in the business and finance sector, through this tool are simplifying and accelerate this process. Brands are continuously adopting the latest of technologies and going down the digital route to constantly reinvent themselves and stay ahead of the competition. The introduction of this innovative tool once again cements Moneycontrol’s position as a market leader who provides innovative methods to access the host of innovative products and services that we aim to offer.”

Gautam Mahanti, Business Head – IRIS GST said, “IRIS GST’s focus has been to provide simple and seamless solutions for businesses to manage their operations and compliance needs in a hassle-free manner. IRIS Peridot app is being used by SMEs to check the GST validity and compliance status of its suppliers and customers. However, the cycle of digitising the entire chain of operations from customer and supplier management to invoice creation to billing to payment to collections and finally GST returns filing through a single interface has been a challenge for the SME businesses and this is precisely the pain point which we are trying to address through our EasyBiz partnership with Moneycontrol.”

Moneycontrol, along with IRIS GST, have brought together this solution, with a seamless experience from moneycontrol.com.

To create an Easybiz account, users can go to the moneycontrol website and they would be redirected to a registration page. Users can sign in through multiple modes (email/mobile/Google/FB) and provide basic details to register and get started.

