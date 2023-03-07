 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India has highest fintech adoption in the world, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar at India Fintech Conclave

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that at 87 percent, India has the highest fintech adoption in the world, against a global average of 67 percent.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar in conversation with Moneycontrol editors Chandra R Srikanth and Shweta Punj at the India Fintech Conclave

India’s fintech adoption is the highest in the world and it constitutes a key part of what we see as India's digital economy and the techade, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on March 7 at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) being held in Mumbai.

Elaborating on the fintech ecosystem in India and its future prospects in the country, the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology in his special address at the MC fintech conclave said that the upcoming data protection law will not create hurdles to fintech innovation; it would rather serve as enabling legislation.

Chandrasekhar said, “At 87 percent, India has the highest fintech adoption in the world, against a global average of 67 percent."

For India Fintech Conclave Live Updates, Click here