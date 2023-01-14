World Economic Forum Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol brings you an extensive coverage of the event

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Economic Forum Davos 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

The World Economic Forum Davos 2023 Annual Meeting will feature addresses by key heads of state and government as well as various geo-economic and geopolitical deliberations such as the country strategy dialogues, diplomacy dialogues and the informal gathering of the world economic leaders.

During World Economic Forum Davos 2023, heads of state and government and international organisations will also share their perspectives on Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, decarbonisation, and global trade tensions dominate the agenda.(Image: World Economic Forum)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its in-person Annual Meeting 2023 in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos from January 16 to 20. Moneycontrol will be present at ground zero in Davos to bring the news and updates that matter to you. There will be extensive coverage of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Meeting across digital and social media platforms, as political and business leaders gather in Davos to engage themselves in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions to pressing issues.

Chandra Srikanth, Editor - of Tech, startups & new economy, will be in conversation with company CEOs and policymakers. Among the business leaders and policymakers who will interact with Moneycontrol during the Davos event include Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys; Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro; Sanjiv Bajaj, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and MD of Bajaj Finserv; Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta; Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI; Dr. Raghuram Rajan, Ex-RBI Governor; Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO & G20 Sherpa; Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); Byju Raveendran, founder, Byju's; Amit Kalyani, Deputy MD, Bharat Forge; Siddharth Jain, Inox group director.

Moneycontrol will also cover important segments of key panel discussions.

The WEF incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971, and headquartered in Geneva, said the 2023 meeting at Davos will focus on “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”, the theme of the summit.