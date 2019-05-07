Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Flight ticket prices between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are likely to stabilise.

SpiceJet and GoAir have announced new domestic routes and discounts.

"Last minute fares across all key routes have seen a slight hike as compared to last year, for this upcoming week, however, they are seen to rationalise as we move into the season. Therefore, booking early is advisable to all travellers looking to fly out this summer holiday," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 May 2-May 8 Mumbai-Delhi 7,702 8,495 Mumbai-Bengaluru 6,256 6,260 Mumbai-Hyderabad 4,297 5,052 Mumbai-Chennai 8,472 9,637 Mumbai-Kolkata 7,788 10,111 Delhi-Bengaluru 8,100 8,083 Delhi-Chennai 7,868 7,798 Delhi-Kolkata 6,956 5,846 May 9-15 Mumbai-Delhi 7,415 6,882 Mumbai-Bengaluru 6,046 5,760 Mumbai-Hyderabad 5,642 3,344 Mumbai-Chennai 6,206 7,405 Mumbai-Kolkata 8,537 7,399 Delhi-Bengaluru 9,336 6,862 Delhi-Chennai 8,787 6,638 Delhi-Kolkata 5,880 4,902