Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from May 2 to May 15.
Flight ticket prices between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata are likely to stabilise.
SpiceJet and GoAir have announced new domestic routes and discounts.
"Last minute fares across all key routes have seen a slight hike as compared to last year, for this upcoming week, however, they are seen to rationalise as we move into the season. Therefore, booking early is advisable to all travellers looking to fly out this summer holiday," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|May 2-May 8
|Mumbai-Delhi
|7,702
|8,495
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|6,256
|6,260
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|4,297
|5,052
|Mumbai-Chennai
|8,472
|9,637
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|7,788
|10,111
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|8,100
|8,083
|Delhi-Chennai
|7,868
|7,798
|Delhi-Kolkata
|6,956
|5,846
|May 9-15
|Mumbai-Delhi
|7,415
|6,882
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|6,046
|5,760
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|5,642
|3,344
|Mumbai-Chennai
|6,206
|7,405
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|8,537
|7,399
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|9,336
|6,862
|Delhi-Chennai
|8,787
|6,638
|Delhi-Kolkata
|5,880
|4,902
First Published on May 7, 2019 12:56 pm