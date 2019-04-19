App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends between April 17 and 30.

Moneycontrol News
Flight ticket prices between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata will increase in the coming week due to the upcoming long weekend, summer vacations and the recent jet fuel price hike. Jet Airways' temporary shutdown is also expected to take a toll on spot fares.

The Civil Aviation Ministry officials met with airport authorities to strategise how to keep the increasing ticket prices in check.

“With peak travel season coming in, airfares on major routes have witnessed a hike as compared to the same time last year. We expect airlines to induct more aircraft to tap into the growing demand, resulting in rationalisation of airfares. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance because as we move closer to summer vacation, fares are likely to go up,” said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Date Range Routes 2018 2019
April 17-23 Mumbai-Delhi 5,997 11,124
Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,140 6,893
Mumbai-Hyderabad 4,221 6,086
Mumbai-Chennai 5,818 10,023
Mumbai-Kolkata 8,090 13,539
Delhi-Bengaluru 5,354 8,471
Delhi-Chennai 4,593 8,112
Delhi-Kolkata 5,208 8,697
April 24-30 Mumbai-Delhi 6,514 6,938
Mumbai-Bengaluru 4,850 5,895
Mumbai-Hyderabad 8,564 5,836
Mumbai-Chennai 4,589 7,748
Mumbai-Kolkata 8,907 8,486
Delhi-Bengaluru 6,540 6,654
Delhi-Chennai 3,801 5,646
Delhi-Kolkata 4,521 4,690
 
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 01:09 pm

