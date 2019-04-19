Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Flight ticket prices between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata will increase in the coming week due to the upcoming long weekend, summer vacations and the recent jet fuel price hike. Jet Airways' temporary shutdown is also expected to take a toll on spot fares.

The Civil Aviation Ministry officials met with airport authorities to strategise how to keep the increasing ticket prices in check.

“With peak travel season coming in, airfares on major routes have witnessed a hike as compared to the same time last year. We expect airlines to induct more aircraft to tap into the growing demand, resulting in rationalisation of airfares. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance because as we move closer to summer vacation, fares are likely to go up,” said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 April 17-23 Mumbai-Delhi 5,997 11,124 Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,140 6,893 Mumbai-Hyderabad 4,221 6,086 Mumbai-Chennai 5,818 10,023 Mumbai-Kolkata 8,090 13,539 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,354 8,471 Delhi-Chennai 4,593 8,112 Delhi-Kolkata 5,208 8,697 April 24-30 Mumbai-Delhi 6,514 6,938 Mumbai-Bengaluru 4,850 5,895 Mumbai-Hyderabad 8,564 5,836 Mumbai-Chennai 4,589 7,748 Mumbai-Kolkata 8,907 8,486 Delhi-Bengaluru 6,540 6,654 Delhi-Chennai 3,801 5,646 Delhi-Kolkata 4,521 4,690

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.