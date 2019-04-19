Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends between April 17 and 30.
Flight ticket prices between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata will increase in the coming week due to the upcoming long weekend, summer vacations and the recent jet fuel price hike. Jet Airways' temporary shutdown is also expected to take a toll on spot fares.
The Civil Aviation Ministry officials met with airport authorities to strategise how to keep the increasing ticket prices in check.
“With peak travel season coming in, airfares on major routes have witnessed a hike as compared to the same time last year. We expect airlines to induct more aircraft to tap into the growing demand, resulting in rationalisation of airfares. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance because as we move closer to summer vacation, fares are likely to go up,” said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|April 17-23
|Mumbai-Delhi
|5,997
|11,124
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|5,140
|6,893
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|4,221
|6,086
|Mumbai-Chennai
|5,818
|10,023
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|8,090
|13,539
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|5,354
|8,471
|Delhi-Chennai
|4,593
|8,112
|Delhi-Kolkata
|5,208
|8,697
|April 24-30
|Mumbai-Delhi
|6,514
|6,938
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|4,850
|5,895
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|8,564
|5,836
|Mumbai-Chennai
|4,589
|7,748
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|8,907
|8,486
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|6,540
|6,654
|Delhi-Chennai
|3,801
|5,646
|Delhi-Kolkata
|4,521
|4,690