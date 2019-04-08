Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Airfare between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata is set to rise in the coming two weeks as school vacations approach and the recent jet fuel price hike. Major airlines like Jet Airways and IndiGo may bounce back from numerous flight cancellations and ongoing runway repair projects.

"Fares on major domestic routes have witnessed a hike in spot airfares as compared to last year due to a decrease in seat capacity and increase in demand as we move closer to peak travel season of summers. We expect a hike in passenger load factor as travelers plan their domestic and international trips to various destinations. These prices are expected to spike further and airlines are expected to tap into this growing demand." Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com said.

Date range Routes 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) April 9-15 Mumbai-Delhi 5,780 6,684 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,625 5,380 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,049 4,521 Mumbai-Chennai 4,408 6,485 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,517 5,859 Delhi-Chennai 4,394 5,628 Delhi-Kolkata 4,394 5,628

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.