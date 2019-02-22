App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends till March 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The runway closure at Mumbai airport beginning  February 7 has led to a lot of flight cancellations. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure affects airfares for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and Bengaluru. "The airfares on routes to and from Delhi and Mumbai have witnessed a spike on account of a number of factors such as some flight cancellations by various airlines, runaway closures, and an overall increase in last minute fares. The other factor that could also be fueling this price rise is the increase in demand on account of semester breaks in schools as well as the long weekend around Maha Shivratri," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on different routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet AirwaysIndiGoAir India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.

 
Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs)
February 20-26 Mumbai-Delhi 6,913 10,006
Mumbai-Bengaluru 6,447 7,790
Mumbai-Hyderabad 5,220 6,605
Mumbai-Chennai 6,153 8,739
Mumbai-Kolkata 7,450 7,671
Delhi-Bengaluru 9,359 9,510
Delhi-Chennai 6,075 6,779
Delhi-Kolkata 6,032 7,177
February 27-March 5 Mumbai-Delhi 4,859 6,202
Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,576 4,358
Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,573 3,804
Mumbai-Chennai 2,823 5,962
Mumbai-Kolkata 9,263 9,621
Delhi-Bengaluru 4,683 5,335
Delhi-Chennai 4,715 5,315
Delhi-Kolkata 5,028 5,424
 
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 11:09 am

tags #Air India #AirAsia #Business #GoAir #India #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet #Vistara

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.