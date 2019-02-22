Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

The runway closure at Mumbai airport beginning February 7 has led to a lot of flight cancellations. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure affects airfares for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and Bengaluru. "The airfares on routes to and from Delhi and Mumbai have witnessed a spike on account of a number of factors such as some flight cancellations by various airlines, runaway closures, and an overall increase in last minute fares. The other factor that could also be fueling this price rise is the increase in demand on account of semester breaks in schools as well as the long weekend around Maha Shivratri," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on different routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.