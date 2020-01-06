Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“The airfares have surged in the month of January on major domestic routes compared to same period last year. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance as we expect the fares to rise further.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com
“The airfares have surged in the month of January on major domestic routes compared to same period last year. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance as we expect the fares to rise further.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|3710
|4402
|10-16 Jan
|3318
|4067
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|4139
|5465
|10-16 Jan
|4320
|6020
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|5251
|5434
|10-16 Jan
|5159
|5420
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|2611
|3594
|10-16 Jan
|2832
|3741
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|3925
|4610
|10-16 Jan
|4088
|4668
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|5486
|5685
|10-16 Jan
|3932
|4692
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|5064
|4666
|10-16 Jan
|4337
|4459
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|3-9 Jan
|5372
|5775
|10-16 Jan
|4207
|5261
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:04 am