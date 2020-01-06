Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 3710 4402 10-16 Jan 3318 4067 Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 4139 5465 10-16 Jan 4320 6020 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 5251 5434 10-16 Jan 5159 5420 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 2611 3594 10-16 Jan 2832 3741 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 3925 4610 10-16 Jan 4088 4668 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 5486 5685 10-16 Jan 3932 4692 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 5064 4666 10-16 Jan 4337 4459 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 3-9 Jan 5372 5775 10-16 Jan 4207 5261

“The airfares have surged in the month of January on major domestic routes compared to same period last year. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance as we expect the fares to rise further.” -