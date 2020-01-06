App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 09:04 AM IST

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“The airfares have surged in the month of January on major domestic routes compared to same period last year. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance as we expect the fares to rise further.” - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
"The airfares have surged in the month of January on major domestic routes compared to same period last year. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance as we expect the fares to rise further." - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com
Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
3-9 Jan37104402
10-16 Jan33184067
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
3-9 Jan41395465
10-16 Jan43206020
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
3-9 Jan52515434
10-16 Jan51595420
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
3-9 Jan26113594
10-16 Jan28323741
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
3-9 Jan39254610
10-16 Jan40884668
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
3-9 Jan54865685
10-16 Jan39324692
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
3-9 Jan50644666
10-16 Jan43374459
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
3-9 Jan53725775
10-16 Jan42075261
 

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:04 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker #Sabina Chopra

