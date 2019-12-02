App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to the same period last year. The airlines are offering competitive prices to boost the bookings for the Christmas and New Year holidays. We also expect these prices to drive growth in the air passenger market. These low air fares is a great opportunity for holiday-goers to book their travel for the peak travel season. - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com.

Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 540453308
Dec 6- 1244572928
 
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 554443823
Dec 6- 1262443639
 
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 553574667
Dec 6- 1259414133
 
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 540902632
Dec 6- 1242802325
 
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 549093362
Dec 6- 1247873171
 
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 550764865
Dec 6- 1252434611
 
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 545264014
Dec 6- 1249653760
   
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
Nov 29-Dec 563704730
Dec 6- 1257784206



First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker #mumbai #Sabina Chopra

