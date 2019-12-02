Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 4045 3308 Dec 6- 12 4457 2928 Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 5444 3823 Dec 6- 12 6244 3639 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 5357 4667 Dec 6- 12 5941 4133 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 4090 2632 Dec 6- 12 4280 2325 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 4909 3362 Dec 6- 12 4787 3171 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 5076 4865 Dec 6- 12 5243 4611 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 4526 4014 Dec 6- 12 4965 3760 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 Nov 29-Dec 5 6370 4730 Dec 6- 12 5778 4206

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to the same period last year. The airlines are offering competitive prices to boost the bookings for the Christmas and New Year holidays. We also expect these prices to drive growth in the air passenger market. These low air fares is a great opportunity for holiday-goers to book their travel for the peak travel season. - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com.