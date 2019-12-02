Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as compared to the same period last year. The airlines are offering competitive prices to boost the bookings for the Christmas and New Year holidays. We also expect these prices to drive growth in the air passenger market. These low air fares is a great opportunity for holiday-goers to book their travel for the peak travel season. - Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|4045
|3308
|Dec 6- 12
|4457
|2928
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|5444
|3823
|Dec 6- 12
|6244
|3639
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|5357
|4667
|Dec 6- 12
|5941
|4133
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|4090
|2632
|Dec 6- 12
|4280
|2325
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|4909
|3362
|Dec 6- 12
|4787
|3171
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|5076
|4865
|Dec 6- 12
|5243
|4611
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|4526
|4014
|Dec 6- 12
|4965
|3760
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Nov 29-Dec 5
|6370
|4730
|Dec 6- 12
|5778
|4206
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:55 pm