App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

“Airfares on domestic routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore and Delhi-Chennai have witnessed a hike during Diwali weekend as travelers plan their travel to their hometowns or opt for short trips to nearby destinations.

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including,  Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com.
Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
Nov 16-2239742599
Nov 23-2941713061
 
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
Nov 16-2254143515
Nov 23-2952893540
 
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
Nov 16-2255994177
Nov 23-2953554553
 
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
Nov 16-2238692149
Nov 23-2939822120
 
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
Nov 16-2245873003
Nov 23-2946373188
 
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
Nov 16-2260764249
Nov 23-2955364321
 
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
Nov 16-2249983603
Nov 23-2944463723
   
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
Nov 16-2260683955
Nov 23-2958464041



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Air India #airlines #aviation #Business #Companies #IndiGo #SpiceJet

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.