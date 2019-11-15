Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com.
“Airfares on domestic routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore and Delhi-Chennai have witnessed a hike during Diwali weekend as travelers plan their travel to their hometowns or opt for short trips to nearby destinations.However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|3974
|2599
|Nov 23-29
|4171
|3061
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|5414
|3515
|Nov 23-29
|5289
|3540
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|5599
|4177
|Nov 23-29
|5355
|4553
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|3869
|2149
|Nov 23-29
|3982
|2120
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|4587
|3003
|Nov 23-29
|4637
|3188
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|6076
|4249
|Nov 23-29
|5536
|4321
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|4998
|3603
|Nov 23-29
|4446
|3723
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Nov 16-22
|6068
|3955
|Nov 23-29
|5846
|4041
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 06:36 pm