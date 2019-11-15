Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“Airfares on domestic routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore and Delhi-Chennai have witnessed a hike during Diwali weekend as travelers plan their travel to their hometowns or opt for short trips to nearby destinations.

Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 3974 2599 Nov 23-29 4171 3061 Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 5414 3515 Nov 23-29 5289 3540 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 5599 4177 Nov 23-29 5355 4553 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 3869 2149 Nov 23-29 3982 2120 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 4587 3003 Nov 23-29 4637 3188 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 6076 4249 Nov 23-29 5536 4321 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 4998 3603 Nov 23-29 4446 3723 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 Nov 16-22 6068 3955 Nov 23-29 5846 4041

However, in the subsequent week, there is a substantial decrease in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Kolkata, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata. Travelers are expected to book their tickets in advance to avoid last minute hike in airfares.”- Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com.