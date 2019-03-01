Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Airfares on domestic routes from Delhi and Mumbai have increased during the first two weeks of March. The rise in airfares is attributed mostly to the long weekend of Maha Shivratri.

"Airfares on domestic routes from Delhi and Mumbai have increased during the first two weeks of March. It can be attributed to the long weekend of Maha Shivratri where passengers are booking tickets to their home towns, or leveraging this opportunity and plan their travel to neighboring destinations," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on different routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet.

Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) February 28-March 6 Mumbai-Delhi 7,150 10,475 Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,806 6,584 Mumbai-Hyderabad 4,323 6,878 Mumbai-Chennai 6,288 9,278 Mumbai-Kolkata 7,938 8,713 Delhi-Bengaluru 6,578 7,556 Delhi-Chennai 7,199 7,214 Delhi-Kolkata 6,613 7,465 March 7-March 13 Mumbai-Delhi 4,283 5,540 Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,668 4,004 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,377 3,525 Mumbai-Chennai 3,497 5,087 Mumbai-Kolkata 6,496 6,577 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,316 5,949 Delhi-Chennai 4,085 6,052 Delhi-Kolkata 4,113 5,418

