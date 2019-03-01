App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends till March 13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Airfares on domestic routes from Delhi and Mumbai have increased during the first two weeks of March. The rise in airfares is attributed mostly to the long weekend of Maha Shivratri.

"Airfares on domestic routes from Delhi and Mumbai have increased during the first two weeks of March. It can be attributed to the long weekend of Maha Shivratri where passengers are booking tickets to their home towns, or leveraging this opportunity and plan their travel to neighboring destinations," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on different routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet AirwaysIndiGoAir India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet.

5540
Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs)
February 28-March 6 Mumbai-Delhi 7,150 10,475
Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,806 6,584
Mumbai-Hyderabad 4,323 6,878
Mumbai-Chennai 6,288 9,278
Mumbai-Kolkata 7,938 8,713
Delhi-Bengaluru 6,578 7,556
Delhi-Chennai 7,199 7,214
Delhi-Kolkata 6,613 7,465
March 7-March 13 Mumbai-Delhi 4,283 5,540
Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,668 4,004
Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,377 3,525
Mumbai-Chennai 3,497 5,087
Mumbai-Kolkata 6,496 6,577
Delhi-Bengaluru 5,316 5,949
Delhi-Chennai 4,085 6,052
Delhi-Kolkata 4,113 5,418
 
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:46 pm

