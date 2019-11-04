Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“On the domestic routes, such as Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Kolkata, airfares have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year.

Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 4-10 October 4,928 4,029 11-17 October 4,702 3,717 Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 4-10 October 2,909 3,432 11-17 October 3,635 2,836 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 4-10 October 7,007 5,925 11-17 October 7,102 4,889 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 4-10 October 3,511 2,430 11-17 October 2,842 2,303 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 4-10 October 3,667 4,289 11-17 October 4,202 5,098 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 4-10 October 4,582 6,088 11-17 October 6,192 4,832 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 4-10 October 4,877 5,959 11-17 October 6,099 5,080 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 4-10 October 3,812 4,863 11-17 October 3,953 5,284

This can be attributed to the onset of festive season early this year, with airlines tapping into the growth in demand by offering sales on multiple routes. Travelers are advised to make most of lower air fares as we expect hike in last minute fares ahead of Diwali.”- Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com