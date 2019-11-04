App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 04:28 PM IST

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

This can be attributed to the onset of festive season early this year, with airlines tapping into the growth in demand by offering sales on multiple routes. Travelers are advised to make most of lower air fares as we expect hike in last minute fares ahead of Diwali.”- Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com

Representative Image
“On the domestic routes, such as Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Kolkata, airfares have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year.

Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
4-10 October4,9284,029
11-17 October4,7023,717
 
Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
4-10 October2,9093,432
11-17 October3,6352,836
 
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
4-10 October7,0075,925
11-17 October7,1024,889
 
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
4-10 October3,5112,430
11-17 October2,8422,303
 
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
4-10 October3,6674,289
11-17 October4,2025,098
 
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
4-10 October4,5826,088
11-17 October6,1924,832
 
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
4-10 October4,8775,959
11-17 October6,0995,080
 
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
4-10 October3,8124,863
11-17 October3,9535,284
 

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:28 pm

