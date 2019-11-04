Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

This can be attributed to the onset of festive season early this year, with airlines tapping into the growth in demand by offering sales on multiple routes. Travelers are advised to make most of lower air fares as we expect hike in last minute fares ahead of Diwali.”- Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com
“On the domestic routes, such as Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Kolkata, airfares have witnessed a decline as compared to same period last year.This can be attributed to the onset of festive season early this year, with airlines tapping into the growth in demand by offering sales on multiple routes. Travelers are advised to make most of lower air fares as we expect hike in last minute fares ahead of Diwali.”- Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|4,928
|4,029
|11-17 October
|4,702
|3,717
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|2,909
|3,432
|11-17 October
|3,635
|2,836
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|7,007
|5,925
|11-17 October
|7,102
|4,889
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|3,511
|2,430
|11-17 October
|2,842
|2,303
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|3,667
|4,289
|11-17 October
|4,202
|5,098
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|4,582
|6,088
|11-17 October
|6,192
|4,832
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|4,877
|5,959
|11-17 October
|6,099
|5,080
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|4-10 October
|3,812
|4,863
|11-17 October
|3,953
|5,284
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:28 pm