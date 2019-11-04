Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

As we enter the week of October 26, some routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Chennai witness an increase in airfares. Hence, the travelers are advised to book the tickets well in advance to evade further hike.”-Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com
|Date Range
|BOM-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|5,101
|3,260
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|2,763
|3,798
|Date Range
|BOM - DEL
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|6,879
|6,326
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|3,895
|5,582
|Date Range
|BOM-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|8,658
|6,084
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|6,553
|5,091
|Date Range
|BOM-HYD
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|4,541
|2,928
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|3,312
|3,180
|Date Range
|BOM-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|7,422
|3,322
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|2,988
|5,850
|Date Range
|DEL-BLR
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|7,073
|4,559
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|4,446
|6,752
|Date Range
|DEL-CCU
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|6,891
|5,049
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|4,090
|4,658
|Date Range
|DEL-MAA
|2018
|2019
|Oct 19-25
|6,601
|5,750
|Oct 26-Nov 1
|5,129
|5,596
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:26 pm