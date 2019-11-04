Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

“The airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline in the week of October 19 as compared to same period last year. This will boost air traffic on domestic routes as we can expect a good mix of travelers visiting their hometowns or opting for off-beat destinations for short trips.

Date Range BOM-BLR 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 5,101 3,260 Oct 26-Nov 1 2,763 3,798 Date Range BOM - DEL 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 6,879 6,326 Oct 26-Nov 1 3,895 5,582 Date Range BOM-CCU 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 8,658 6,084 Oct 26-Nov 1 6,553 5,091 Date Range BOM-HYD 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 4,541 2,928 Oct 26-Nov 1 3,312 3,180 Date Range BOM-MAA 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 7,422 3,322 Oct 26-Nov 1 2,988 5,850 Date Range DEL-BLR 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 7,073 4,559 Oct 26-Nov 1 4,446 6,752 Date Range DEL-CCU 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 6,891 5,049 Oct 26-Nov 1 4,090 4,658 Date Range DEL-MAA 2018 2019 Oct 19-25 6,601 5,750 Oct 26-Nov 1 5,129 5,596

As we enter the week of October 26, some routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Chennai witness an increase in airfares. Hence, the travelers are advised to book the tickets well in advance to evade further hike.”-Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com