Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

As we enter the week of October 26, some routes such as Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Chennai witness an increase in airfares. Hence, the travelers are advised to book the tickets well in advance to evade further hike.”-Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

“The airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline in the week of October 19 as compared to same period last year. This will boost air traffic on domestic routes as we can expect a good mix of travelers visiting their hometowns or opting for off-beat destinations for short trips.

Date RangeBOM-BLR
20182019
Oct 19-255,1013,260
Oct 26-Nov 12,7633,798
 
Date RangeBOM - DEL
20182019
Oct 19-256,8796,326
Oct 26-Nov 13,8955,582
 
Date RangeBOM-CCU
20182019
Oct 19-258,6586,084
Oct 26-Nov 16,5535,091
 
Date RangeBOM-HYD
20182019
Oct 19-254,5412,928
Oct 26-Nov 13,3123,180
 
Date RangeBOM-MAA
20182019
Oct 19-257,4223,322
Oct 26-Nov 12,9885,850
 
Date RangeDEL-BLR
20182019
Oct 19-257,0734,559
Oct 26-Nov 14,4466,752
 
Date RangeDEL-CCU
20182019
Oct 19-256,8915,049
Oct 26-Nov 14,0904,658
 
Date RangeDEL-MAA
20182019
Oct 19-256,6015,750
Oct 26-Nov 15,1295,596



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #airlines #aviation #Business #Companies

