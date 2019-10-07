App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from October 4 to October 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Airfares have surged because of the festive season and are higher compared to what they were in 2018. The prices are likely to mellow down by mid-month.

Air India is offering a 25% discount through its Ghumo India Family Offer.

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a marginal decline for the upcoming period as compared to the same time last year. With airlines announcing sales to attract more passengers, these airfares have rationalized during this peak travel season. It is an opportune time for travelers to book their tickets in advance and make the most of the low airfares,” says Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Date RangeRoutes20182019
October 4 - October 10Mumbai-Delhi4,9284,029
Mumbai-Bengaluru2,9093,432
Mumbai-Hyderabad3,5112,430
Mumbai-Chennai3,6674,289
Mumbai-Kolkata7,0075,925
Delhi-Bengaluru4,5826,088
Delhi-Chennai3,8124,863
Delhi-Kolkata4,8775,959
October 11 - October 17Mumbai-Delhi4,7023,717
Mumbai-Bengaluru3,6352,836
Mumbai-Hyderabad2,8422,303
Mumbai-Chennai4,2025,098
Mumbai-Kolkata7,1024,889
Delhi-Bengaluru6,1924,832
Delhi-Chennai3,9535,284
Delhi-Kolkata6,0995,080



First Published on Oct 4, 2019 05:35 pm

#Bengaluru #Business #Chennai #Companies #Delhi #Hyderabad #India #mumbai

