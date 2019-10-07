Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from October 4 to October 17.
Airfares have surged because of the festive season and are higher compared to what they were in 2018. The prices are likely to mellow down by mid-month.
Air India is offering a 25% discount through its Ghumo India Family Offer.
“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a marginal decline for the upcoming period as compared to the same time last year. With airlines announcing sales to attract more passengers, these airfares have rationalized during this peak travel season. It is an opportune time for travelers to book their tickets in advance and make the most of the low airfares,” says Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|October 4 - October 10
|Mumbai-Delhi
|4,928
|4,029
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|2,909
|3,432
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|3,511
|2,430
|Mumbai-Chennai
|3,667
|4,289
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|7,007
|5,925
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|4,582
|6,088
|Delhi-Chennai
|3,812
|4,863
|Delhi-Kolkata
|4,877
|5,959
|October 11 - October 17
|Mumbai-Delhi
|4,702
|3,717
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|3,635
|2,836
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|2,842
|2,303
|Mumbai-Chennai
|4,202
|5,098
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|7,102
|4,889
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|6,192
|4,832
|Delhi-Chennai
|3,953
|5,284
|Delhi-Kolkata
|6,099
|5,080
