Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Airfares have surged because of the festive season and are higher compared to what they were in 2018. The prices are likely to mellow down by mid-month.

Air India is offering a 25% discount through its Ghumo India Family Offer.

“Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a marginal decline for the upcoming period as compared to the same time last year. With airlines announcing sales to attract more passengers, these airfares have rationalized during this peak travel season. It is an opportune time for travelers to book their tickets in advance and make the most of the low airfares,” says Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 October 4 - October 10 Mumbai-Delhi 4,928 4,029 Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,909 3,432 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,511 2,430 Mumbai-Chennai 3,667 4,289 Mumbai-Kolkata 7,007 5,925 Delhi-Bengaluru 4,582 6,088 Delhi-Chennai 3,812 4,863 Delhi-Kolkata 4,877 5,959 October 11 - October 17 Mumbai-Delhi 4,702 3,717 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,635 2,836 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,842 2,303 Mumbai-Chennai 4,202 5,098 Mumbai-Kolkata 7,102 4,889 Delhi-Bengaluru 6,192 4,832 Delhi-Chennai 3,953 5,284 Delhi-Kolkata 6,099 5,080