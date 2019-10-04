App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from October 4 to October 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Airfares have surged because of the festive season and are higher compared to what they were in 2018.

Air India is offering a 25% discount through its Ghumo India Family Offer.

“As we head towards Durga Puja and Dussehra celebration, and with more people making travel plans, the airfares for the same period have surged on Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata routes as compared to same period last year. However, there has been a decline in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Bangalore and Mumbai-Hyderabad. This decrease in fares before the festive season, will help travelers to book their tickets and plan a budget trip to their home towns or take up a short haul trip.” – Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com

Close
Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Date RangeRoutes20182019
October 4 - October 10Mumbai-Delhi3,8434,095
Mumbai-Bengaluru2,5603,721
Mumbai-Hyderabad2,6882,431
Mumbai-Chennai3,2606,138
Mumbai-Kolkata4,5656,462
Delhi-Bengaluru4,8265,919
Delhi-Chennai3,9244,387
Delhi-Kolkata3,4775,330
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Delhi #Hyderabad #Kolkata #mumbai

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.