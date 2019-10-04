Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Airfares have surged because of the festive season and are higher compared to what they were in 2018.

Air India is offering a 25% discount through its Ghumo India Family Offer.

“As we head towards Durga Puja and Dussehra celebration, and with more people making travel plans, the airfares for the same period have surged on Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata routes as compared to same period last year. However, there has been a decline in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Bangalore and Mumbai-Hyderabad. This decrease in fares before the festive season, will help travelers to book their tickets and plan a budget trip to their home towns or take up a short haul trip.” – Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 October 4 - October 10 Mumbai-Delhi 3,843 4,095 Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,560 3,721 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,688 2,431 Mumbai-Chennai 3,260 6,138 Mumbai-Kolkata 4,565 6,462 Delhi-Bengaluru 4,826 5,919 Delhi-Chennai 3,924 4,387 Delhi-Kolkata 3,477 5,330