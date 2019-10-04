Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices from October 4 to October 10.
Airfares have surged because of the festive season and are higher compared to what they were in 2018.
Air India is offering a 25% discount through its Ghumo India Family Offer.
“As we head towards Durga Puja and Dussehra celebration, and with more people making travel plans, the airfares for the same period have surged on Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata routes as compared to same period last year. However, there has been a decline in airfares on routes including, Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Bangalore and Mumbai-Hyderabad. This decrease in fares before the festive season, will help travelers to book their tickets and plan a budget trip to their home towns or take up a short haul trip.” – Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C), Yatra.com
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|October 4 - October 10
|Mumbai-Delhi
|3,843
|4,095
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|2,560
|3,721
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|2,688
|2,431
|Mumbai-Chennai
|3,260
|6,138
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|4,565
|6,462
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|4,826
|5,919
|Delhi-Chennai
|3,924
|4,387
|Delhi-Kolkata
|3,477
|5,330