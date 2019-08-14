App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Starting September, airfares are likely to go further up with the festive season. Travellers are thus advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last-minute surge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
To celebrate its 13th-anniversary sale, domestic carrier IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fares starting from ₹999 for domestic routes and ₹3,499 for international flights respectively. The booking began from July 31 and will end on August 4, 2019 for travel August 15, 2019, and March 28, 2020.

"Airfares on domestic routes are lower during the first week of August as compared to the same period last year. As we move closer to the upcoming long weekend that coincides with Independence Day, we can witness an increase on the same routes," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com says.

He adds, "During this long weekend, travellers are keen on taking up trips to short-haul destinations or visit their families. Starting September, airfares are likely to go further up with the festive season. Travellers are thus advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last-minute surge."
Date RangeRoutes20182019
July 31- 6 AugustMumbai-Delhi3,9573,556
Mumbai-Bengaluru3,5342,662
Mumbai-Hyderabad3,1862,529
Mumbai-Chennai4,7012,908
Mumbai-Kolkata5,0734,252
Delhi-Bengaluru4,3745,222
Delhi-Chennai3,9737,790
Delhi-Kolkata4,0644,421
7-13 AugustMumbai-Delhi3,3543,692
Mumbai-Bengaluru2,5473,783
Mumbai-Hyderabad2,5692,874
Mumbai-Chennai3,9463,000
Mumbai-Kolkata4,7524,425
Delhi-Bengaluru3,9095,215
Delhi-Chennai3,9095,967
Delhi-Kolkata3,3534,810
 

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #airlines #aviation #Business #Current Affairs #flight

