Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

To celebrate its 13th-anniversary sale, domestic carrier IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fares starting from ₹999 for domestic routes and ₹3,499 for international flights respectively. The booking began from July 31 and will end on August 4, 2019 for travel August 15, 2019, and March 28, 2020.

"Airfares on domestic routes are lower during the first week of August as compared to the same period last year. As we move closer to the upcoming long weekend that coincides with Independence Day, we can witness an increase on the same routes," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com says.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 July 31- 6 August Mumbai-Delhi 3,957 3,556 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,534 2,662 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,186 2,529 Mumbai-Chennai 4,701 2,908 Mumbai-Kolkata 5,073 4,252 Delhi-Bengaluru 4,374 5,222 Delhi-Chennai 3,973 7,790 Delhi-Kolkata 4,064 4,421 7-13 August Mumbai-Delhi 3,354 3,692 Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,547 3,783 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,569 2,874 Mumbai-Chennai 3,946 3,000 Mumbai-Kolkata 4,752 4,425 Delhi-Bengaluru 3,909 5,215 Delhi-Chennai 3,909 5,967 Delhi-Kolkata 3,353 4,810

He adds, "During this long weekend, travellers are keen on taking up trips to short-haul destinations or visit their families. Starting September, airfares are likely to go further up with the festive season. Travellers are thus advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last-minute surge."