Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai

Flight fares have seen a decline due to the onset of monsoon. However, some busy routes have seen a slight increase in cost of tickets.

Indigo recently announced six new routes with fares starting from Rs 1,999 - Kolkata-Prayagraj (Allahabad), Prayagraj-Kolkata, Raipur-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Raipur, Kolkata-Jabalpur, Jabalpur-Kolkata.

Date Range Route 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) June 28-July 4 Mumbai-Delhi 4,961 5,124 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,537 3,179 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,286 2,640 Mumbai-Chennai 7,587 8,876 Mumbai-Kolkata 5,252 4,627 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,599 6,282 Delhi-Chennai 5,461 6,955 Delhi-Kolkata 4,805 4,982 July 5-11 Mumbai-Delhi 3,628 3,697 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,057 2,778 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,291 2,400 Mumbai-Chennai 4,098 4,271 Mumbai-Kolkata 4,474 4,802 Delhi-Bengaluru 4,293 5,654 Delhi-Chennai 5,052 7,029 Delhi-Kolkata 4,605 4,094

"Airfares on domestic routes have witnessed a decline as we have entered monsoon which is a traditionally lean travel period. However, on usually busy routes from Delhi to Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai, there has been a marginal hike as compared to same period last year. It would be an opportune time for travelers to book their tickets in advance and make most of these low airfares," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com