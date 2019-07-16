App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends between July 12 and July 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The price of flight tickets is currently fluctuating, and might go up during the Independence Day weekend.

IndiGo recently launched a new domestic route  between Shillong and Kolkata. Air India and IndiGo also announced new international routes.

"Airfares on domestic routes are fluctuating owing to the lean travel season. These airfares are expected to go up with the upcoming Independence Day long weekend. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last minute hassle," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Date RangeRoutes20182019
July 12-July 18Mumbai-Delhi4,5374,247
Mumbai-Bengaluru3,5912,730
Mumbai-Hyderabad3,5263,291
Mumbai-Chennai4,7894,316
Mumbai-Kolkata4,8915,428
Delhi-Bengaluru5,0836,743
Delhi-Chennai5,6908,032
Delhi-Kolkata5,0786,455
July 19- July 25Mumbai-Delhi3,6453,677
Mumbai-Bengaluru3,0652,085
Mumbai-Hyderabad2,0712,475
Mumbai-Chennai3,0046,479
Mumbai-Kolkata3,5624,125
Delhi-Bengaluru5,1194,643
Delhi-Chennai3,5405,688
Delhi-Kolkata3,5813,407

