Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai

The price of flight tickets is currently fluctuating, and might go up during the Independence Day weekend.

IndiGo recently launched a new domestic route between Shillong and Kolkata. Air India and IndiGo also announced new international routes.

"Airfares on domestic routes are fluctuating owing to the lean travel season. These airfares are expected to go up with the upcoming Independence Day long weekend. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last minute hassle," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 July 12-July 18 Mumbai-Delhi 4,537 4,247 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,591 2,730 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,526 3,291 Mumbai-Chennai 4,789 4,316 Mumbai-Kolkata 4,891 5,428 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,083 6,743 Delhi-Chennai 5,690 8,032 Delhi-Kolkata 5,078 6,455 July 19- July 25 Mumbai-Delhi 3,645 3,677 Mumbai-Bengaluru 3,065 2,085 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,071 2,475 Mumbai-Chennai 3,004 6,479 Mumbai-Kolkata 3,562 4,125 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,119 4,643 Delhi-Chennai 3,540 5,688 Delhi-Kolkata 3,581 3,407