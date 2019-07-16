Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker | Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends between July 12 and July 25.
The price of flight tickets is currently fluctuating, and might go up during the Independence Day weekend.
IndiGo recently launched a new domestic route between Shillong and Kolkata. Air India and IndiGo also announced new international routes.
"Airfares on domestic routes are fluctuating owing to the lean travel season. These airfares are expected to go up with the upcoming Independence Day long weekend. Travelers are advised to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last minute hassle," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.
|Date Range
|Routes
|2018
|2019
|July 12-July 18
|Mumbai-Delhi
|4,537
|4,247
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|3,591
|2,730
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|3,526
|3,291
|Mumbai-Chennai
|4,789
|4,316
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|4,891
|5,428
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|5,083
|6,743
|Delhi-Chennai
|5,690
|8,032
|Delhi-Kolkata
|5,078
|6,455
|July 19- July 25
|Mumbai-Delhi
|3,645
|3,677
|Mumbai-Bengaluru
|3,065
|2,085
|Mumbai-Hyderabad
|2,071
|2,475
|Mumbai-Chennai
|3,004
|6,479
|Mumbai-Kolkata
|3,562
|4,125
|Delhi-Bengaluru
|5,119
|4,643
|Delhi-Chennai
|3,540
|5,688
|Delhi-Kolkata
|3,581
|3,407