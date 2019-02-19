Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Dubai, Sydney

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect airfares for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and Bengaluru.

"The fares on the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore routes have witnessed a hike as compared to last year due to runway closure at two of India’s busiest airport -- Mumbai and Bengaluru. The last-minute fares have increased significantly as Mumbai airport runway remains closed for maintenance work and Bengaluru airport is shut due to the practice session of the Indian Air Force for the Aero India show. Travellers would do well to book their tickets well in advance, or look at rescheduling their trips to avoid paying these higher fares," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) February 11-17 Mumbai-Delhi 7,109 9,733 Dehi-Bengaluru 6,953 8,286 February 18-24 Mumbai-Delhi 5,013 7,446 Dehi-Bengaluru 6,908 7,778 February 12-18 Delhi-Dubai 10,659 18,784 Delhi-Sydney 53,911 62,012 March 9-15 Delhi-Dubai 13,280 14,804

On the international front, there has been a steep hike in the fares to popular international destinations like Dubai and Sydney as compared to last year, owing to increased demand, Dhall added.

"Increased frequencies of airlines to these destinations from India and affordable accommodation options have made these destinations feasible for quick getaways planned at the last minute. This surge in demand has led to increased airfares as compared last year,"

Dhall said.