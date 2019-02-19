Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Dubai, Sydney

Here’s an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai and Delhi routes to help you find the cheapest flights between February 11 to March 15.
About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.
The partial runway closure will affect airfares for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and Bengaluru.
"The fares on the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore routes have witnessed a hike as compared to last year due to runway closure at two of India’s busiest airport -- Mumbai and Bengaluru. The last-minute fares have increased significantly as Mumbai airport runway remains closed for maintenance work and Bengaluru airport is shut due to the practice session of the Indian Air Force for the Aero India show. Travellers would do well to book their tickets well in advance, or look at rescheduling their trips to avoid paying these higher fares," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.
|Date Range
|ROUTE
|2018 (Rs)
|2019 (Rs)
|February 11-17
|Mumbai-Delhi
|7,109
|9,733
|Dehi-Bengaluru
|6,953
|8,286
|February 18-24
|Mumbai-Delhi
|5,013
|7,446
|Dehi-Bengaluru
|6,908
|7,778
|February 12-18
|Delhi-Dubai
|10,659
|18,784
|Delhi-Sydney
|53,911
|62,012
|March 9-15
|Delhi-Dubai
|13,280
|14,804
On the international front, there has been a steep hike in the fares to popular international destinations like Dubai and Sydney as compared to last year, owing to increased demand, Dhall added.