you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Dubai, Sydney

Here’s an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai and Delhi routes to help you find the cheapest flights between February 11 to March 15.

Representative Image
About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect airfares for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and Bengaluru.

"The fares on the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore routes have witnessed a hike as compared to last year due to runway closure at two of India’s busiest airport -- Mumbai and Bengaluru. The last-minute fares have increased significantly as Mumbai airport runway remains closed for maintenance work and Bengaluru airport is shut due to the practice session of the Indian Air Force for the Aero India show. Travellers would do well to book their tickets well in advance, or look at rescheduling their trips to avoid paying these higher fares," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet AirwaysIndiGoAir India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs)
February 11-17 Mumbai-Delhi 7,109 9,733
Dehi-Bengaluru 6,953 8,286
February 18-24 Mumbai-Delhi 5,013 7,446
Dehi-Bengaluru 6,908 7,778
February 12-18 Delhi-Dubai 10,659 18,784
Delhi-Sydney 53,911 62,012
March 9-15 Delhi-Dubai 13,280 14,804

On the international front, there has been a steep hike in the fares to popular international destinations like Dubai and Sydney as compared to last year, owing to increased demand, Dhall added.

"Increased frequencies of airlines to these destinations from India and affordable accommodation options have made these destinations feasible for quick getaways planned at the last minute. This surge in demand has led to increased airfares as compared last year," Dhall said.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Air India #AirAsia #Business #GoAir #India #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet #Vistara

