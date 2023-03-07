India Fintech Conclave | RBI ED says a committee is formed for fintech regulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a committee for regulation of fintechs, said RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary.

Speaking at Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave on March 7, Choudhary said that regulating and introducing innovation in fintechs is always a challenge.

"Regulators need to keep an watchful eye on the risks by fintechs and big techs. The risk posed by fintech startups and big techs is different," said Choudhary.

Highlighting the role of the regulator, Choudhary said that a framework for fintechs lending ecosystem is being worked upon by RBI. (This is a developing story, please come back for updates)

