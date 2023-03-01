 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Explains: India is upbeat on its ethanol blending target. But what are the challenges?

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government aims to achieve 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by 2025 from the present levels of 10%.

In India’s plan of achieving net zero targets by 2070, ethanol blending in petrol has found a respectable position as the country pledges to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government aims to achieve 20 percent blending of ethanol in petrol by 2025, from the previous target of 2030, compared to the present levels of 10 percent.

While India achieved its target of 10 percent blending ahead of target and the government is upbeat about its next target of 20 percent blending, there will be some challenges going forward, industry players believe. Before getting into the challenges, let's understand why the government is pushing blending in petrol.