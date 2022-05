business Moneycontrol Exclusive | JSW to acquire Mytrah Energy assets to widen its clean energy footprint A month after Tata Power sealed a Rs 4,000-crore deal with Blackrock and Mubadala for its renewable energy business, there is yet another mega deal brewing in the bustling sector and Sajjan Jindal led JSW Group is the front-runner for buying the assets of Hyderabad based Mytrah Energy. Moneycontrol’s Editor ( Deals) Ashwin Mohan who broke the story gives you details.