Moneycontrol Exclusive | Infosys CEO Salil Parekh On Demand, Attrition And Revenue Guidance
Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
In an interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh spoke about the demand environment, zooming attrition, growth forecast ahead and if Infosys is the new IT bellwether. Listen in
