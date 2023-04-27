Moneycontrol Exclusive: Godrej Consumer may acquire Raymond's consumer care biz for over Rs 1000 cr

Godrej Consumer Products is likely to announce the acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business on April 27, dealers told Moneycontrol. It will be an all-cash deal for Rs 1000 crore-Rs 1200 crore, they added.

Moneycontrol is awaiting responses to email queries sent to both companies. We reported about this deal in our MC Insider edition of April 24.

At 11 am, Raymond was quoting at Rs 1,688 on the NSE, higher by 4.7 percent from previous close. Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer Products was down 3 percent at Rs 946. Both the companies have press conferences scheduled later in the day.

Raymond Consumer Care is an associate company of Raymond Ltd, a branded textile and real estate company. Raymond Ltd holds over 47 percent of the consumer care business, which houses Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands and had annual sales of Rs 522 crore in the last fiscal.

Shailaja Mohapatra Senior sub-editor, Moneycontrol