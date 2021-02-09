MARKET NEWS

Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
Last Updated : February 09, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How Tesla influences Bitcoin gains

    How Tesla influences Bitcoin gains

    Bitcoin hit a record high near $45,000 on February 8 after Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency. The cryptocurrency  hit $44,795.20 around 13:25 GMT, before cooling slightly to $44,207.95. Full details here.

    Buzzing Stocks: Laurus Labs, Indian Hotels Company, Maithan Alloys (Read Here)

  • Big Story

    Delhi High Court lifts status quo order

    The Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing “Status Quo” of Future Retail Limited (FRL) -Reliance Deal. As per the order issued by the court, Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order, when it wasn’t interested in the deal. Read the full story here. 

    Close

  • Farmers' Protest

    Maharashtra government to probe celebrities who tweeted in support of farm laws

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe to find out if celebrities and cricketers were under any political pressure to tweet in support of the Centre's farm laws. Read here to know what led the minister to look into the social media activity of these celebrities.

  • Sports

    Drones get a free pass

    Fans of cricket could get an opportunity to interact with a drone sooner than ever, as aviation regulator, DGCA has allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to use the aerial machines to cover matches in 2021. Read the full story here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Reddit takes over the Superbowl

    The Superbowl is undoubtedly one of America's greatest sporting events. This time around, Reddit banded together to ‘stick it’ to financial sharks by becoming one themselves and success. Take a look at how the community bought a 5-second spot during the event to highlight the GameStop fiasco.

  • Business

    Mahindra Group initiates talks with Brookfield Asset Management

    Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group has initiated talks with Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management to sell a majority stake in its clean energy portfolio firm Mahindra Susten in one of the most high-profile deals in the renewable energy segment recently. Full details here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    How the pandemic affects the youngest citizens

    Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the novel coronavirus disease are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico. Take a look at how the pandemic is unfolding inside the neonatal wars of Mexico.

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

