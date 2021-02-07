MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 07, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What led Nifty's rise to all-time high?

    What led Nifty's rise to all-time high?

    The week gone by was quite splendid for India as Indian benchmark indices rose more than 9 percent. It all started with India's Union Budget that was announced at the start of the week on February 1. Read this piece to know more about this stupendous growth of nifty.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events here

    Today:
    PM Modi will be traveling to poll-bound states of Bengal and Assam to inaugurate development projects.
    Tomorrow:

    Former US President Donald Trump's Senate trial will begin

    Close

  • Big Story

    How farmers' 3-hour 'chakka jam' unfloded

    Farmer protests continue to be in full force against the government's farm bills. On February 6, a nation wide 'chakka jam' took up, and here is everything you need to know about it.

  • Business Tales

    Future Group's Kishore Biyani challenges SEBI's order

    Future Group's founder and CEO Kishore Biyani has approached Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to challenge a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order that barred him from trading in the securities market. Read here to know all details.

  • Tech Tattle

    Telegram grabs headlines as most-downloaded app

    Telegram has now become the most-downloaded non-gaming app in the world with more than 63 million installs. Find out how this happened.

  • Coronavirus check

    Time for second jab of vaccine shot

    The health ministry announced that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be given to the beneficiaries who took the jab on the first day of the inoculation drive from February 13 onwards. Read on to know all details.

  • Tailpiece

    Is it Whiskey or Whisky?

    Interestingly, the world is split into two pegs when it comes to the spelling of Whiskey! Read on here to find out which side of the fence do you belong to while learning more about the classic drink.

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

