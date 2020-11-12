PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Economy is getting back, but at what cost?

    Delhi continues to reel under pressures of deteriorating air quality and a raging coronavirus pandemic. But, the economy seems to have bounced back from its previous lows in August. Will it continue its pace in the fast lane? Read here to find out.

  • Big Story

    GST intelligence arrests four in Mumbai

     Four in Mumbai found themselves in the hands of the GST intelligence after they falsely availed 408.67 crore via Input Tax Credit (ITC). Find the full details of the case here.  

  • Your Money

    How does Work From Home affect reimbursements and allowances?

    The work-from-home mode has made many employers offer newer allowances but has rendered certain existing ones redundant. How does the new method affect reimbursement and allowances you receive? Read here to find out.

  • Global Watch

    First coronavirus case for this country

    Just as the entire world touches 50 million cases, there is one that managed to wade through the coronavirus pandemic. Vanuatu has recorded its first case of the coronavirus after a citizen repatriated from the United States tested positive while in quarantine. Read here to know more about this island nation which is among a handful of nations that have avoided the virus altogether.

  • Tech Tattle

    Goodbye iPad Mini

    Shortly after tech giant Apple releasing its foldable iPhone, it is planning to retire one of its models of the iPad -- the iPad Mini. Read here to know about a new report that claims that Apple will discontinue the iPad Mini model when it launches its foldable iPhone.

  • Startup Tales

    Say hello to Mobikwik Blue American Express Card

    Payments platform Mobikwik has joined hands with card network American Express. Read here to know more about their joint plan to introduce up to Rs 1 lakh credit limit on the virtual prepaid payments card.

  • Tailpiece

    Mental health a concern among COVID-19 survivors

    A study recently conducted in the United States has found that mental health illnesses are common among COVID-19 survivors. Read here to know more about the study, which found that patients who have recovered from the viral infection run a greater risk of developing mental illnesses.

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why Joe Biden's election as US President will work well for Indian students

Future Wise | Here's why Joe Biden's election as US President will work well for Indian students

