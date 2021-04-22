MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 22, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nestle India numbers are out, what should investors do?

    Nestle India reported a 14.6 percent year-on-year growth in the first-quarter profit at Rs 602.25 crore, backed by double-digit volume growth and better-than-expected operating performance. Profit in the corresponding period stood at Rs 525.43 crore. Now, read this article to understand what you should do as an investor.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Polling for the sixth phase of state elections in West Bengal
    Week-long lockdown starts in Jharkhand
    Tomorrow:

    Four-day total lockdown in Puducherry

    Close

  • Big Story

    Data on breakthrough COVID cases

    The post-vaccination breakthrough infection rate in India for COVID-19 is not more than 0.04 percent, as per the data shared by the ICMR. The contraction of the virus after being inoculated with a single or both doses of the vaccine is referred to as post-vaccination breakthrough infection. Read here to know more.

  • Business

    RBI to cancel fraud-hit Sambandh Finserve licence

    Banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a show-cause notice prior to cancelling the licence of fraud-hit Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd, after its net worth eroded below the regulatory minimum and financial situation worsened beyond redemption. To understand further, read this exclusive story by Moneycontrol's Dinesh Unnikrishnan.

  • Tech Tattle

    How do Apple's Airtags work?

    Apple's 'Spring-loaded' event saw the launch of AirTags. AirTags are small puck-shaped electronic devices that attach to an item like your wallet in this instance. They connect to the ‘Find My’ app on your iPhone through Bluetooth and can quickly be traced using the app. Read here to understand better.

  • Auto

    Luxury car owners switch to EVs

    The thrill of driving and lower running cost per kilometre has made luxury car owners give up their pricey machines and go for fully electric cars instead, signalling a steady change in consumer buying preferences of India. A businessman from Chennai and a couple of entrepreneurs from Pune have traded in their Mercedes-Benz and Volvo for an MG ZS EV. Know more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Salman Khan's Radhe will hit theatres and OTT on same day

    Salman Khan Films is releasing its upcoming venture Radhe simultaneously in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID-19 protocol issued by the government, and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex and also on all leading DTH operators, i.e., Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Read here to know all details.

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

