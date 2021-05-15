Business

Some firms are turning COVID-19 restrictions into a lucrative opportunity

For the top IT firms, the cost from travel have come down by 60-80 percent for FY21 (YoY), at the back of COVID-19 as per their earnings reports. Another significant cost for the firms is for facilities. IT firms have swanky campuses with multiple in-house facilities like gym, swimming pools and restaurants that the employees can avail of, making these firms attractive. However, with campuses closed, the firms were able to save the associated costs. Read the full story here.