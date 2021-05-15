MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 15, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Go Air files DHRP with SEBI

    As it has happened in the past, GoAir finds itself in a unique position as it filed its DRHP . GoAir, rebranded as GO FIRST, is now one of the only two true low-cost carriers (LCCs) in the country, the other being AirAsia India. Read Ameya Joshi's story to understand what an investor should know about the airline's core operation.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look a these key events

    Today:
    No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai
    Chandigarh imposes weekend curfew
    Tomorrow:

    Cyclone Tauktae to intensify on May 16

    Close

  • Big Story

    Red Alert Over Cyclone Tauktae

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat. The cyclonic storm, first of 2021, has been named 'Tauktae' which means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. The name has been given by Myanmar. Read the full story here.

  • Business

    Some firms are turning COVID-19 restrictions into a lucrative opportunity

    For the top IT firms, the cost from travel have come down by 60-80 percent for FY21 (YoY), at the back of COVID-19 as per their earnings reports. Another significant cost for the firms is for facilities. IT firms have swanky campuses with multiple in-house facilities like gym, swimming pools and restaurants that the employees can avail of, making these firms attractive. However, with campuses closed, the firms were able to save the associated costs. Read the full story here.

  • In Depth

    Understanding the Israel- Palestine Conflict

    West Asia is teetering on the brink of another war with continued escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants. At a time when fury and fear have left the streets of Israel simmering, the reluctance of leaders from both sides to relent may be worsening the situation.  Read this in-depth analysis by Jagyaseni Biswas to understand how religion and power struggles play a key role here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    First dose of Sputnik V administered

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories said a soft launch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine had begun in India, with the first dose administered in Hyderabad on May 14. The official Twitter handle providing updates on the jab shared a picture of Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, taking the shot. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    A FRIENDS reunion!

    The first teaser of the much-hyped Friends reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, has dropped. The 40-second short teaser features an acoustic version of the theme music "I'll Be There For You", with the cast walking into the distance. Read the full story here.

