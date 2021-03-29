Market Buzz

How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?





Last week, BSE Sensex fell 849.74 points or 1.70 percent to end at 49,008.5 and while the Nifty50 declined 236.7 points or 1.6 percent to close at 14,507.3 levels dragged by media, auto, and energy stocks. However, pharma stocks provided some support as the index added nearly 2 percent. The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and market volatility is expected to remain high. It marks the beginning of a new month also so macroeconomic data i.e. core sector and auto sales numbers will remain in focus. Read here to find out what is going to keep traders busy this week.