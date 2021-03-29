English
Last Updated : March 29, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?


    Last week, BSE Sensex fell 849.74 points or 1.70 percent to end at 49,008.5 and while the Nifty50 declined 236.7 points or 1.6 percent to close at 14,507.3 levels dragged by media, auto, and energy stocks. However, pharma stocks provided some support as the index added nearly 2 percent. The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and market volatility is expected to remain high. It marks the beginning of a new month also so macroeconomic data i.e. core sector and auto sales numbers will remain in focus. Read here to find out what is going to keep traders busy this week.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India celebrates festival of colours,Holi
    Market remains closed
    Tomorrow:
    Nazara Technologies to be listed

    Complete lockdown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad starts

  • Election Talk

    West Bengal State Polls

    The first phase of voting in West Bengal Assembly Elections was held successfully with 79.79 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm. Now for the second phase of the election, on April 1, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has published an analysis of all the candidates. Read here to find out, the contesting candidates criminal cases, financial assets, educational qualifications and more.

  • IPO World

    How to check Barbeque Nation IPO's share allotment

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality, the casual-dining restaurant chain, is expected to finalise the IPO share allocation in the coming week. The last of the initial public offering among the mainboard IPOs for the March quarter opened for subscription on March 24 and closed on March 26 after being subscribed almost six times. Read here to know to check the share allotments.

  • Tech Tattle

    Vivo X60 Pro review

    Vivo launched the Vivo X50 Pro last year in India and within a year we have its successor. The Vivo X60 Pro launched in India comes with some improvements in the camera and the performance department. It also matches the OnePlus 9 with its price tag of Rs 49,999. Does the Vivo X60 Pro have what it takes to be the best smartphone under Rs 50,000? Should you buy this over the OnePlus 9? Read here to find out.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Lockdown looms over Mahrashtra

    As COVID-19 cases reached over 40,000 in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to prepare for an SOP for a 'planned lockdown'. He says, he needs to consider lockdown as an option, as cases don't seem to subside. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Sundar Nagar: Delhi's real estate hub for the uber rich

    The houses in Sunder Nagar are almost five decades old, yet they do not come cheap. Delhi's ultra-rich are spending tens of crores on tiny houses with next to no redevelopment potential. Why? Read here to find out.

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

