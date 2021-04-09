Big Story

No need for lockdown: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi, in a review meeting held virtually with the chief ministers of states and union territories, said that the country would not require a blanket lockdown and was better poised to tackle the crisis as compared to 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, read here to know all about the PM's meet with the CMs.