Last Updated : April 09, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Adani Group m-cap crosses $100 billion!

    Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy conglomerate has become India's third group to cross $100 billion in market capitalisation with shares of all the six companies listed on the exchanged more than doubling investors’ wealth in the last year. Experts Moneycontrol spoke to recommend investors, who have been sitting on hefty gains, to book profits while the long-term outlook still remains intact. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Chhattisgarh's Raipur goes into lockdown
    India, China to hold 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh
    Tomorrow:

    Stricter COVID-19 curbs will come into force in Tamil Nadu

  • Big Story

    No need for lockdown: PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi, in a review meeting held virtually with the chief ministers of states and union territories, said that the country would not require a blanket lockdown and was better poised to tackle the crisis as compared to 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, read here to know all about the PM's meet with the CMs.

  • Tech Tattle

    Nokia launches six new smartphones

    Nokia has launched six new smartphones under the C, G and X series. These budget and mid-range smartphones were unveiled in Europe by HMD Global. Read here to know everything.

  • Startup Tales

    OYO's insolvency case

    In a big relief to Softbank-backed OYO, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted the plea of its subsidiary OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd (OHHPL) ordering a stay on the formation of a committee of creditors (COC) and claimant draws, the company said in a statement. Read here to understand further.

  • Sports

    It is time for IPL!

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to kick-start amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will begin on April 9 and be played across six Indian cities. Let's take a look at the full squads of eight IPL teams.

  • Tailpiece

    Movie Review: The Big Bull

    Just months after SonyLIV streamed a ten-part show on Mehta (Scam 1992), DisneyP+ Hotstar has released The Big Bull, a feature film inspired by the original 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta's life. Does it feed our fascination for the bad boys? Read here to find out.

