Last Updated : March 07, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Small and Midcaps shine in the first week of March

    Small and Midcaps shine in the first week of March

    The first week of March saw the Indian markets remain volatile. However, bulls managed to remain in control and benchmark indices closed with gains of over 2.5 percent each. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.6 percent while the Nifty50 rallied 2.8 percent for the week ended March 5. Read here to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi will address a rally at Bengal's Brigade ground
    Sri Lankan Catholic Church declares 'Black Sunday' for justice of victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks.
    Tomorrow:
    International Women's Day

    Online travel agency Easy Trip Planners set to open it's IPO at a price band at Rs 186-187 per share.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Parties announce their candidates for West Bengal

    All three major parties- BJP, Congress and TMC have announced their candidates for the upcoming state elections in West Bengal. While TMC has announced its full list of 291 candidates, BJP has announced 57 and Congress 13. Read here to know who BJP has fielded; here to know Congress's list.

  • Startup Tales

    Women lead the way in the startup world

    In 2017, 10% of India's top 150 funded startups were headed by women founders and co-founders. Jump three years ahead to 2020, and that number now stands at 16.7%. Some of India’s largest startups, including edtech firm Byjus, logistics firm Rivigo and enterprise software firm Zenoti have a female co-founder. They are making their mark, but there's still a lot to achieve. Read here to find out what multiple women from the startup world have to say.

  • Sports

    India all set to take on New Zealand in World Test Championship

    India beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth test, winning the series 3-1. With this India also sealed a place in the first World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they will play against New Zealand. Read here to know everything about India's victory.

  • Tech Tattle

    Your Tech Weekender

    The last week saw some great smartphones like the Redmi Note 10 series being launched. The desktop app for WhatsApp also saw an update on both PC and Mac, wherein now you can make voice and video calls on your desktop. Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology from the week ending March 5.

  • Tailpiece

    Rock N' Roll of 2020

    In 2020, no rock band could tour around, obviously. And this resulted in one of the best things happening- bands decided the best way to kill time is to get back into the studio and make an album. Read this piece to know all about the songs and bands that made 2020 the age of Rock N' Roll.

