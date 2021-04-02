English
Last Updated : April 02, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help you jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Second phase of Bengal elections done

    Phase two of the eight-phase state election of West Bengal is done. The second phase was the most anticipated one as incumbent Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was fighting out her protégé Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, now a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. Here is a look at how Nandigram has voted in the past.

  • Watch Outt

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Good Friday
    Banks shut on account of Good Friday
    Tomorrow:

    Shri Ram College of Commerce’s fest ‘Business Conclave 2021’

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex back above 50K

    The Indian market bounced back from the lows on April 1 to climb above crucial resistance levels, tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 520 points to 50,029, while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 176 points at 14,867. Markets will remain closed on April 2 on account of Good Friday. Read here to find out what should investors do on Monday, when the markets open again.

  • Your Money

    New income tax return forms are here

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified new income tax return forms (ITR forms) for the assessment year 2021-22, said an official release issued by the Ministry of Finance. Read here to know more.

  • Telecom

    Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 million users

    Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 million wireless users in January instead of a gain of 1.7 million reported earlier, revised data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) suggests. Read here to know all about this.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 2021

    Delhi, on April 1, added 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the national capital's tally of active cases over 10,000 to 10,498. This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases Delhi has seen in 2021. Read here for more information.

  • Tailpiece

    Heat is up and so are the sales of AC

    Sales of air conditioners (ACs) have been on the rise in India for past few years, thanks to the rising temperatures and higher disposable income. Is this a good time to buy an AC? Watch this video to find out.

tags #MC essentials

