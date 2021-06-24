SBI, others have the last laugh in Kingfisher-Vijay Mallya saga
On June 23, as first reported by Moneycontrol, banks recovered Rs 5,800 crore by selling Vijay Mallya's shares in United Breweries to Heineken international. Lenders sold 15 percent stake in the company to Heineken. Does this recovery mark a huge turning point in the Mallya saga? Dinesh Unnikrishnan decodes here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today: Reliance Industries Limited is all set to host its Annual General Meeting. Tomorrow: Infosys to begin Rs 9,200 crore share buyback programme. Also, Agrochemical manufacturer India Pesticides's initial public offer is set to close.
Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
This is what firms are doing to dispel vaccine hesitancy in India
Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by several companies in India to incentivise vaccination against the novel coronavirus at a time the economy is re-opening gradually from weeks of lockdown owing to the COVID-19 case surge during the second wave of the pandemic. Take a look at all the firms rewarding those for getting the jab here.
Corporates
Easing Working From Home norms could help boost the BPO sector
Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has announced further relaxation in the other service provider (OSP) license norms for the business process outsourcing firms in India and overseas. While recent announcements have addressed many of the concerns raised earlier, could they help boost growth in the BPO sector? Find out here.
Economy
Moody's cuts India growth forecast for 2021 to 9.6%
Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday slashed India's growth projection to 9.6 percent for 2021 calendar year, from its earlier estimate of 13.9 percent, and said faster vaccination progress will be paramount in restricting economic losses to the June quarter. Find out the agency's full stance on India's economic health here.
World
Warren Buffet exits Gates Foundation, gives away another $4.1 billion
Warren Buffett said on June 23 that he would donate $4.1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations while announcing his resignation as the trustee at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Read about this development here.
Tailpiece
Jamsetji Tata named as greatest philanthrope of last century
Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has been named the greatest philanthropist of the century. The late Indian industrialist topped the inaugural list of philanthropes released by EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Research India. Read about his work and legacy here.