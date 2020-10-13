Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 07:30 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting news to help jump-start the day.
-
Markets Watch
What led Wall Street's rally?
Tech stocks upheld a rally on Wall Street for a forth straight session this week. Read here to know about which key movers led the rally.
-
Your Money
Should you cash in your LTC this festive season?
Among other measures revealed by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 12, is an optional leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme for central government and PSU employees. Under this scheme, they can choose to encash ten days of leave and receive an additional amount equal to three times the travel fare, provided they spend this amount to shop for goods attracting GST of over 12 percent. Should you encash yours? Read this piece to find out.
-
Big Story
Special Festival Advance of Rs 10,000 for government employees
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reintroduction of festival advance of Rs 10,000 for central government employees. This money will be given to central government employees in a prepaid Rupay Card. This measure is a part of the government's effort to spur consumer spending and stimulate demand. Read here to know more.
-
Tech Tattle
How access to equipment is hindering online education?
Millions of children are encountering all sorts of inconveniences that come with online learning during to the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, what they struggle with the most is more basic: many of them do not have a computer to attend classes online. Read here to find out how access to basic technology is hampering students access to education.
-
Global Watch
Kim Jong Un gets emotional while rendering an apology
In a rare show of remorse, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un welled up while delivering an apology to his nation and failing to stand by his people during the coronavirus pandemic. Read here to know why the leader got visibly emotional about not being able to live up to the faith and trust that the people of North Korea had in him.
-
Startup Tales
Why is Amazon Pay partnering with Uber India, Paytm and Google Pay?
According to a press note, Amazon Pay has partnered with ride-hailing player Uber to offer payments through Amazon Pay on the Uber app. Read here to know how this move will allow Amazon to emerge as a force to be reckoned with in the digital payments and UPI space in India.
-
Startup Tales
Power may have been out, but the memes were still on!
After a power cut affected much of the people and businesses alike in Mumbai on October 12, this did not stop the interwebs from sharing anecdotes and funny memes about the situation. Take a look at the meme army ensured high-voltage fun on the internet!
