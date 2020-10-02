Your Money

Has your bank asked you to pledge gold to save a locker on rent?

Gold loans have become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to prices for crossing Rs 50,000 per 10 gram. In addition to this, the Reserve Bank of India has also decided to increase the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for loans against pledged gold to 90 percent from 75 percent till March 31, 2021. While all of these factors read positively for customers, they could also fall into this debt trap by giving up the locker facility and taking a credit line from the bank. Read here to know how you can avoid this scenario.