CARE Ratings's recent action shows stress developing on Shapoorji Pallonji and Company
Your Money
Has your bank asked you to pledge gold to save a locker on rent?
Gold loans have become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to prices for crossing Rs 50,000 per 10 gram. In addition to this, the Reserve Bank of India has also decided to increase the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for loans against pledged gold to 90 percent from 75 percent till March 31, 2021. While all of these factors read positively for customers, they could also fall into this debt trap by giving up the locker facility and taking a credit line from the bank. Read here to know how you can avoid this scenario.
Global Watch
No more visa fee hike for H-1B and L-1 Visa holders
The fee hike which would have come into effect on October 2 for those who hold H-1B and L-1 visas has been stalled. Holders of these visas can now feel relieved as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cannot implement it. However, it is still possible that the Trump Administration could appeal this decision. Read here for full details on this Visa issue.
Tech Tattle
Homegrown Google Playstore-like platform?
India is open to launching its own mobile app store or expanding an existing one if it receives enough demand from domestic firms. This comes after Google said it will strictly enforce a policy that will levy a 30 percent commission on payments made within apps on its Android store. Can a homegrown digital platform compete with the likes of tech giants like Apple and Google? Read here to find out.
Startup Tales
How do VCs stay competitive?
In order to stay competitive as the startup scene evolves, India's top VCs are going beyond just investing and working with startups. They are now launching a series of community initiatives, mentorship programmes. Read here to know more about what these VC firms are doing to differentiate themselves from one and another.
Tailpiece
A cup of coffee, for you skin
Coffee-based beauty products getting a pride of place in the Indian consumer's cart. After seeing that coffee has numerous benefits for the skin, scalp, and hair, many consumers have shifted towards buying these products over other processed beauty items. Read here to know where this coffee-driven beauty trend is heading.